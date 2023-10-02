(CNBC) Stock futures jumped at the open of trading after U.S. legislators were able to come to a temporary agreement that staved off a government shutdown. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 122 points, or 0.4%. S&P 500 futures gained 0.4%, while Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.6%. The Senate passed a continuing resolution with just hours to spare before a midnight deadline Saturday, which was then signed by President Joe Biden into law.

To read this article: