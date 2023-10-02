Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Bill Ackman reportedly said he would ‘absolutely’ do a deal with X with his new SPARC funding vehicle

October 2, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Billionaire investor Bill Ackman would “absolutely” do a deal with X, the social platform previously known as Twitter, with his newly approved investment vehicle, Ackman told The Wall Street Journal in a story published on Sunday. On Friday, Ackman announced that the Securities and Exchange Commission approved his new financing vehicle, which he is calling a SPARC — a special purpose acquisition rights company

