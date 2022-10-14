(CNBC) Twitter said in a court filing released on Thursday that it’s trying to obtain documents from Elon Musk related to a federal investigation into the Tesla CEO’s $44 billion bid for the company. Lawyers representing Twitter said the company first asked for the materials related to the investigation on July 22, and that Musk’s legal team has failed to comply, citing “investigative privilege,” according to the filing.
Twitter seeking documents related to federal investigation of Elon Musk
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.