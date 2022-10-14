Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Tether, world’s biggest stablecoin, cuts its commercial paper holdings to zero

October 14, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin, has slashed back its commercial paper holdings to zero, replacing them with U.S. Treasury bills instead, according to a blog post. The popular U.S.-dollar-pegged cryptocurrency said the move is part of tether’s “ongoing efforts to increase transparency” and back its tokens with “the most secure reserves in the market” — in the ultimate hope of ensuring investor protection.

