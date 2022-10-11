Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

This is serious’: JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon warns U.S. likely to tip into recession in 6 to 9 months

October 11, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) JPMorgan Chase,CEO Jamie Dimon on Monday warned that a “very, very serious” mix of headwinds was likely to tip both the U.S. and global economy into recession by the middle of next year. Dimon, chief executive of the largest bank in the U.S., said the U.S. economy was “actually still doing well” at present and consumers were likely to be in better shape compared with the 2008 global financial crisis.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Charges Eight in Scheme to Fraudulently Promote Securities Offerings
  2. Millennium returns additional $15bn to investors
  3. Bitcoin falls to start the week as investors look ahead to inflation data
  4. This is serious’: JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon warns U.S. likely to tip into recession in 6 to 9 months
  5. GM and Ford shares fall after UBS downgrades on expectations for weakening demand

Search


Categories