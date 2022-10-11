Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Bitcoin falls to start the week as investors look ahead to inflation data

October 11, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Bitcoin on Monday fell to its lowest level in over a week as investors continued to digest strong jobs data from Friday that pushed risk assets including cryptocurrencies even deeper into the red. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap was down by about 1.3% to $19,213.00, according to Coin Metrics. Earlier in the day it fell as low as $19,116.43. Ether fell about 1%, to $1,307.58, after falling as low as $1,297.07.

