Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

‘The Fed is breaking things’ – Here’s what has Wall Street on edge as risks rise around the world

October 3, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) As the Federal Reserve ramps up efforts to tame inflation, sending the dollar surging and bonds and stocks into a tailspin, concern is rising that the central bank’s campaign will have unintended and potentially dire consequences. Markets entered a perilous new phase in the past week, one in which statistically unusual moves across asset classes are becoming commonplace.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Charges Southern California Firm with Operating a Ponzi-Type Scheme
  2. Digital asset investments products see inflows of $10.3m
  3. Twitter shares surge 22% after Elon Musk revives deal to buy company at original price
  4. Trump SPAC shares slide after Elon Musk revives deal to buy Twitter
  5. Stock futures fall following a sharp two-day rally on Wall Street

Search


Categories