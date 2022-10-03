(CNBC) As the Federal Reserve ramps up efforts to tame inflation, sending the dollar surging and bonds and stocks into a tailspin, concern is rising that the central bank’s campaign will have unintended and potentially dire consequences. Markets entered a perilous new phase in the past week, one in which statistically unusual moves across asset classes are becoming commonplace.
‘The Fed is breaking things’ – Here’s what has Wall Street on edge as risks rise around the world
