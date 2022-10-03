(CNBC) Credit Suisse executives are in talks with its major investors to reassure them amid rising concerns over the Swiss bank’s financial health, the Financial Times reported, citing people involved in the discussions. One executive involved in the talks told the Financial Times that teams at the bank were actively engaging with its top clients and counterparties over the weekend, adding that they were receiving “messages of support” from top investors. Shares of Credit Suisse touched fresh lows last week. The stock is down about 55% year-to-date.

