(CNBC) Tesla shares dropped nearly 16% during what CEO Elon Musk called a “very intense 7 days indeed” to one of his 108 million followers on Twitter. Tesla shares closed at $265.25 on Friday, Sept. 30. At market’s close one week later, Tesla shares were trading at $223.07, a decline of nearly 16%. It was the worst week for the stock since Mar. 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic began to grip the U.S., shutting down businesses and public life.

