Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Tesla stock had its worst week since March 2020 during a ‘very intense 7 days’ for Elon Musk

October 10, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Tesla shares dropped nearly 16% during what CEO Elon Musk called a “very intense 7 days indeed” to one of his 108 million followers on Twitter. Tesla shares closed at $265.25 on Friday, Sept. 30. At market’s close one week later, Tesla shares were trading at $223.07, a decline of nearly 16%. It was the worst week for the stock since Mar. 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic began to grip the U.S., shutting down businesses and public life.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Obtains Default Judgment Against IIIinois Investment Professional Charged with Fraud
  2. Dow futures fall 170 points to start week with key inflation data, earnings ahead
  3. AMD shares fall more than 13% on weak outlook, dragging other chipmakers down
  4. Tesla stock had its worst week since March 2020 during a ‘very intense 7 days’ for Elon Musk
  5. Allianz Chief Economic Adviser El-Erian believes core inflation ‘is still going up

Search


Categories