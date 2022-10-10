Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Allianz Chief Economic Adviser El-Erian believes core inflation ‘is still going up

October 10, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Ahead of the release of the latest consumer price index reading this week, Allianz Chief Economic Adviser Mohamed El-Erian told CBS’ “Face The Nation” Sunday that he predicts headline inflation “will probably come down to about 8%,” but that core inflation “is still going up.” Core inflation is what measures the drivers of inflation and how broad they are, so El-Erian said an increase in core inflation means “we still have an inflation issue.”

