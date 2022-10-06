(CNBC) U.S. stock futures were higher Thursday morning after falling in the regular trading session and breaking a massive two-day rally. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose by 118 points, or 0.39%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.43% and 0.55%, respectively. Stocks fought to hold onto the winning streak Wednesday but ultimately fell short. The Dow closed about 42 points lower, or 0.14%, rebounding from the session’s low of nearly 430 points.

To read this article: