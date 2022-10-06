Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Florida hedge fund could reap around $200 million from big arbitrage bet on Twitter

October 6, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Among the big winners in Elon Musk’s agreement to follow through with his deal to buy Twitter is an activist hedge fund based in a coastal Florida city that was just wrecked by Hurricane Ian. Pentwater Capital, a 15-year-old firm with close to $5 billion in assets, bought a 2.4% stake in Twitter during the second quarter. The purchase of 18.1 million shares cost Pentwater roughly $725 million.

