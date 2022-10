(CNBC)

Netflix shares skyrocketed more than 14% after the bell Tuesday as the company posted better-than-expected results on the top and bottom lines. The streamer also reported the addition of 2.41 million net global subscribers, more than doubling the adds the company had projected a quarter ago.

Additionally, Netflix will begin to crack down on password sharing next year, opting to allow people who have been borrowing accounts to create their own.