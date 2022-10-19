(CNBC) Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon is reining in his ambition to make the 153-year-old investment bank a major player in U.S. consumer banking. After product delays, executive turnover, branding confusion, regulatory missteps and deepening financial losses, Solomon on Tuesday said the firm was pivoting away from its previous strategy of building a full-scale digital bank.
Rarely-humbled Goldman Sachs concedes missteps in plan to take on megabanks in retail finance
