Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Meta plans to lose even more money building the metaverse while its ads business shrinks

October 27, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reiterated his commitment to spending billions of dollars developing the metaverse amid investor concern about the health of his company’s online advertising business. On a call with analysts as part of Meta’s third-quarter earnings report, Zuckerberg and other Meta executives fielded a number of questions from analysts who sounded increasingly frustrated with the company’s rising costs and expenses, which jumped 19% year over year to $22.1 billion during the quarter.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Credit Suisse posts huge third-quarter loss as it announces major strategic overhaul
  2. Ford reveals third-quarter net loss, weighed down by supply chain problems and Argo AI investment
  3. Powell again is facing political pressure as worries mount over the economy
  4. Meta plans to lose even more money building the metaverse while its ads business shrinks
  5. Hedge funds bullish on long/short and global strategies despite recent woes

Search


Categories