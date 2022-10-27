Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Powell again is facing political pressure as worries mount over the economy

October 27, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Political questioning of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell about the central bank’s policy moves is intensifying, this time from the other side of the aisle. No stranger to political pressure, the Fed chief this week found himself the focus of concern in a letter from Sen. Sherrod Brown. The Ohio Democrat warned in the letter about potential job losses from the Fed’s rate hikes that it is using to combat inflation.

