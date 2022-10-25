Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Inflation is dominating the conversation on earnings calls. Here’s what execs are saying

October 25, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) One thing is clear at the start of the corporate earnings season: Inflation remains a hot topic for companies. About two-thirds of companies in the S&P 500 that reported earnings in the first two weeks of the season (Oct. 10-21) had representatives mention inflation, according to a search of conference call transcripts by FactSet. Included among those companies are PepsiCo, Citigroup and Abbott Laboratories.

