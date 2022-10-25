Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Apple reports earnings Thursday and all eyes are on iPhone 14 sales

October 25, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Apple will report its fourth-quarter earnings for the quarter ended in September after the bell on Thursday. The most important new information will be any details the tech giant offers on how the iPhone 14 series is selling. Many investors will be watching to see if Apple’s newest iPhones, which went on sale late in the quarter, are on pace for a growth cycle or if global macroeconomic conditions have finally started to weigh on the high-end electronics market.

