Inflation cut in half: Moody’s Analytics’ Mark Zandi sees major relief within six months

October 13, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The U.S. will see inflation cut in half within six months, according to Mark Zandi of Moody’s Analytics. His call, which comes on the cusp of another key inflation report, hinges on oil prices staying at current levels, supply chain problems continuing to ease and vehicle prices starting to roll over. Everything else, Zandi believes, can stay the same. “CPI, the consumer price inflation, will go from something that’s now about a low of over 8% year-over-year to something close to half that of 4%

