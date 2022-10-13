(CNBC) Stoked by rising rent costs, consumer inflation is expected to have remained hot in September but slightly lower than August’s pace. The consumer price index will be released Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET, and it will be closely watched by investors as a key input before the next Federal Reserve meeting on Nov. 1 and 2. The Fed is widely expected to take another swing at curbing inflation, with a three-quarter point rate hike.

