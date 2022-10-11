Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

HP, Lenovo and Dell see PC shipments continue to decline in Q3, while Apple bucks the trend

October 11, 2022 : Permanent Link

CNBC) The personal computing market saw shipments continue to cool in the third quarter as demand waned and supply chain issues persisted, according to the data from the International Data Corporation released Monday. Compared with this time last year, shipments were down 15%, which is still well above pre-pandemic levels, IDC found. Global shipments totaled 74.3 million in the quarter, down from 87.3 million during the same period last year.

