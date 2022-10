ICNBC) Shares of cloud software vendor Five9 closed down 25% Monday and fell to their lowest since March 2020 after CEO Rowan Trollope announced his resignation. Trollope is leaving to become CEO of a venture-backed pre-IPO startup, he said on Twitter. He is being succeeded by former Five9 CEO Mike Burkland, who resigned as CEO in 2017 after he was diagnosed with cancer.

