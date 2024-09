(Opalesque) During January-August 2024, a total of 32,050 deals (mergers & acquisitions (M&A), private equity, and venture financing) were announced globally, according to a study. GlobalData report pointed out that this represents a 15% year-on-year (YoY) decline in deal volume compared to the 37,724 deals announced during the first eight months of 2023.

To read this article: