Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Trump threatens ’200% tariff’ if John Deere moves production to Mexico

September 24, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Former President Donald Trump on Monday threatened John Deere with a 200% tariff if the agricultural manufacturer moves production to factories in Mexico. “They’ve announced a few days ago that they’re going to move a lot of their manufacturing business to Mexico,” the Republican nominee said at a policy roundtable in Smithton, Pennsylvania, hosted by the Protecting America Initiative.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures are flat after Dow closes at a fresh record: Live updates
  2. Boeing sweetens labor proposal in ‘best and final’ offer as strike enters second week
  3. Man Group introduces pass-through fees for multi-strat hedge fund
  4. Hedge funds wade into US tech stocks as interest rates fall
  5. With 32,050 deals global deal activity is down by 15% YoY

Search


Categories