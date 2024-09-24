(CNBC) Former President Donald Trump on Monday threatened John Deere with a 200% tariff if the agricultural manufacturer moves production to factories in Mexico. “They’ve announced a few days ago that they’re going to move a lot of their manufacturing business to Mexico,” the Republican nominee said at a policy roundtable in Smithton, Pennsylvania, hosted by the Protecting America Initiative.
