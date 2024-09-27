(CNBC) United Atlantic Ventures, a significant shareholder in Trump Media, has sold nearly 11 million shares in the company, according to a regulatory filing Thursday, weeks after a federal judge cleared the way for the transaction. The move left UAV — an investment partnership of former “Apprentice” contestants Andrew Litinsky and Wes Moss — owning just 100 shares in Trump Media, which operates the Truth Social app.
