Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Trump Media shareholder UAV dumped nearly 11 million shares

September 27, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) United Atlantic Ventures, a significant shareholder in Trump Media, has sold nearly 11 million shares in the company, according to a regulatory filing Thursday, weeks after a federal judge cleared the way for the transaction. The move left UAV — an investment partnership of former “Apprentice” contestants Andrew Litinsky and Wes Moss — owning just 100 shares in Trump Media, which operates the Truth Social app.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Charges Advisory Firm With Violating Whistleblower Protection Rule
  2. Stock futures are little changed as traders brace for Fed’s preferred inflation reading: Live updates
  3. Elliott eyes special shareholder meeting in bid to oust Southwest CEO
  4. Trump Media shareholder UAV dumped nearly 11 million shares
  5. OpenAI CFO tells investors funding round should close by next week despite executive departures

Search


Categories