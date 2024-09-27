(CNBC) OpenAI CFO Sarah Friar is looking to reassure its investors that the richly valued artificial intelligence startup is still in a strong position and is poised to close a big funding round soon, despite losing top talent this week. In an email to OpenAI’s investors, Friar addressed the departure of Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati, who announced her departure on Wednesday.
OpenAI CFO tells investors funding round should close by next week despite executive departures
