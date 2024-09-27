Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Sam Altman tells OpenAI staff there’s no plan for him to receive ‘giant equity stake’ in company

September 27, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) At an all-hands meeting on Thursday, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman denied that there are plans for him to receive a “giant equity stake” in the company, calling that information “just not true,” according to a person who was in attendance. Altman and finance chief Sarah Friar both said at the meeting, conducted by video, that investors have raised concerns about Altman not having equity in the high-valued artificial intelligence company that he co-founded almost nine years ago.

