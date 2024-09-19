Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures rise as traders weigh Fed’s super-sized rate cut: Live updates

September 19, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. stock futures rose early Thursday as traders digested the Federal Reserve’s earlier decision to lower interest rates by a half percentage point. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 259 points, or 0.6%. Futures tied to the S&P 500 climbed about 1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures added 1.4%. The U.S. central bank slashed its overnight lending rate to a range of 4.75% to 5.00%.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Point72 founder Cohen to step back from trading
  2. Stock futures rise as traders weigh Fed’s super-sized rate cut: Live updates
  3. Fed meeting recap: Chair Jerome Powell defends central bank’s decision to go big with first cut
  4. Ray Dalio says the Fed has a tough balancing act as the economy faces ‘enormous amount of debt’
  5. Binance CEO says crypto exchange saw 40% growth this year in institutional, corporate investors

Search


Categories