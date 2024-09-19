Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Fed meeting recap: Chair Jerome Powell defends central bank’s decision to go big with first cut

September 19, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell does not see the risk of an economic downturn being “elevated” following the super-sized cut. “I don’t see anything in the economy right now that suggests that the likelihood of a recession. “I don’t see that,” he continued. “You see growth at a solid rate. You see inflation coming down. You see a labor market that’s still at very solid levels.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Point72 founder Cohen to step back from trading
  2. Stock futures rise as traders weigh Fed’s super-sized rate cut: Live updates
  3. Fed meeting recap: Chair Jerome Powell defends central bank’s decision to go big with first cut
  4. Ray Dalio says the Fed has a tough balancing act as the economy faces ‘enormous amount of debt’
  5. Binance CEO says crypto exchange saw 40% growth this year in institutional, corporate investors

Search


Categories