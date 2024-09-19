(CNBC) Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell does not see the risk of an economic downturn being “elevated” following the super-sized cut. “I don’t see anything in the economy right now that suggests that the likelihood of a recession. “I don’t see that,” he continued. “You see growth at a solid rate. You see inflation coming down. You see a labor market that’s still at very solid levels.
Fed meeting recap: Chair Jerome Powell defends central bank’s decision to go big with first cut
