Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures are little changed as Wall Street anticipates a long-awaited Fed rate cut: Live updates

September 18, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures were flat in overnight trading Tuesday as Wall Street anticipated a long-awaited rate cut from the Federal Reserve following an aggressive multiyear hiking campaign aimed at tamping down hot inflation. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 37 points, while S&P 500 futures hovered near the flatline. Futures tied to the Nasdaq-100 edged up about 0.1%.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. 11 Institutional Investment Managers Charged with Failure to Report Certain Securities Holdings
  2. Stock futures are little changed as Wall Street anticipates a long-awaited Fed rate cut: Live updates
  3. Ray Dalio names the top five forces shaping the global economy
  4. Bitcoin climbs above $60,000 ahead of Fed rate decision
  5. Microsoft, BlackRock form group to raise $100 billion to invest in AI data centers and power

Search


Categories