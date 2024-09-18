(HedgeCo.Net) The Securities and Exchange Commission has filed charges against 11 institutional investment managers for failing to file reports, known as Forms 13F, that they were required to file because they have discretion over more than $100 million in certain securities. Two of the entities, Nationale-Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. (Nationale-Nederlanden) and NEPC, LLC, were also charged with failing to file Forms 13H as required for large traders who trade a significant amount of exchange-listed securities. All 11 firms agreed to settle the SEC’s charges. Nine of the firms will pay more than $3.4 million in combined civil penalties. Two firms were not ordered to pay any civil penalties because they self-reported the violations at issue and otherwise cooperated with the SEC’s investigations, and another (NEPC, LLC) was not ordered to pay a civil penalty for its failure to file Forms 13H because it self-reported those violations and otherwise cooperated with the SEC’s investigations.

The institutional investment managers charged and their respective penalties are:

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth, LLC – $375,000

Azzad Asset Management, Inc. – $225,000

Bulltick Wealth Management, LLC – $175,000

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel, Inc. – no financial penalty

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors, Inc. – $225,000

Focus Financial Network, Inc. – $475,000

Mason Investment Advisory Services, Inc. – $525,000

Nationale-Nederlanden – no financial penalty

NEPC, LLC – $725,000

TD Private Client Wealth, LLC – $475,000

Traphagen Investment Advisors, LLC – $225,000

“The integrity of the securities markets depends largely on firms providing accurate, timely information about their securities holdings and trading activity,” said Jason Burt, Director of the Denver Regional Office. “These resolutions illustrate how seriously the Commission takes non-compliance as well as the benefits a firm may derive from self-reporting its non-compliance.”