Stock futures are little changed as investors await major Fed decision: Live updates

September 16, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures were little changed Sunday night as investors await the Federal Reserve’s highly anticipated policy meeting, during which central bankers are expected to cut rates for the first time since 2020. S&P 500 futures hovered just above the flatline, while futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 12 points, or less than 0.1%. Nasdaq 100 futures edged lower by 0.1%. The S&P 500 is less than 1% away from its July record and could notch a new all-time high this week.

