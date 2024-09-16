(CNBC) On the plus side, the cryptocurrency rose 12% in the past seven days and the network hash rate hit an all-time high. Hash rate refers to the collective computing power of all miners in the bitcoin network, and the recent high suggests there have never been more miners online, actively securing the network. At the same time, another key metric this week showed it’s increasingly difficult to make money in the mining business.
Bitcoin network hits record level of power, but falling profits push miners to AI
