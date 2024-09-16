Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Bitcoin network hits record level of power, but falling profits push miners to AI

September 16, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) On the plus side, the cryptocurrency rose 12% in the past seven days and the network hash rate hit an all-time high. Hash rate refers to the collective computing power of all miners in the bitcoin network, and the recent high suggests there have never been more miners online, actively securing the network. At the same time, another key metric this week showed it’s increasingly difficult to make money in the mining business.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures are little changed as investors await major Fed decision: Live updates
  2. Bitcoin network hits record level of power, but falling profits push miners to AI
  3. Point72 to return billions in bid to cap assets
  4. Elliott Advisors ups Director pay by 382% despite revenue dip
  5. Hedge funds up bets on yen rally

Search


Categories