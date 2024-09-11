Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

JPMorgan Chase shares drop 5% after bank tempers guidance on interest income and expenses

(CNBC) JPMorgan Chase shares fell 5% on Tuesday after the bank’s president told analysts that expectations for net interest income and expenses in 2025 were too optimistic. While the bank expects to be in the “ballpark” of the 2024 target for NII of about $91.5 billion, the current estimate for next year of about $90 billion “is not very reasonable” because the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates,

