(CNBC) On Wednesday, the Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics will release its consumer price index report for August. A day later, the BLS issues its producer price index report, also for August, a measure used as a proxy for costs at the wholesale level. With the issue virtually settled over whether the Fed is going to cut rates when it wraps up the next policy meeting Sept. 18, the only question is by how much.
Two key inflation reports this week will help decide the size of the Fed’s interest rate cut
