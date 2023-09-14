(CNBC) The United Auto Workers and Detroit automakers remain far apart ahead of the union “likely” strategically striking the companies after an 11:59 p.m. ET Thursday deadline, UAW President Shawn Fain said Wednesday night. The outspoken union leader laid out significant details of current proposals between the UAW and General Motors, Ford Motor and Stellantis regarding wage increases, cost-of-living adjustments, bonuses and job security.

To read this article: