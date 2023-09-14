(CNBC) Arm, the chip design firm that supplies core technology to companies including Apple and Nvidia, priced its initial public offering at $51 a share. Arm’s fully diluted market cap, which includes outstanding restricted stock units, is over $54 billion at the $51 offer price. The company said in a press release that it will start trading on Thursday under the symbol “ARM.”
