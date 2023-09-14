Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Google is cutting hundreds of jobs in its recruiting organization

September 14, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Google is cutting hundreds of jobs in its global recruiting organization as part of a broader pullback in hiring over the next several quarters, CNBC has confirmed. “It’s not something that was an easy decision to make, and it definitely isn’t a conversation any of us wanted to have again this year,” Ong said. “Given the base of hiring that we’ve received the next several quarters, it’s the right thing to do overall.”

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Minnesota Based Company and Founder Charged in Alleged Fraudulent Securities Offering
  2. Stock futures are little changed as Wall Street eyes another inflation report: Live updates
  3. UAW barrels toward ‘likely’ strikes against auto companies. Here are the latest details
  4. Arm prices IPO at $51 per share, valuing company at over $54 billion
  5. Google is cutting hundreds of jobs in its recruiting organization

Search


Categories