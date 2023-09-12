Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures inch lower following winning day for Wall Street: Live updates

September 12, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures ticked down Monday night as investors come off a positive day. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 30 points, dropping nearly 0.1%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures both inched down 0.1%. Oracle slid 9% in extended trading after missing revenue expectations of analysts surveyed by LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv. But the database software company beat Wall Street’s consensus estimate for earnings.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Nine Investment Advisers Facing Charges for Marketing Rule Violations
  2. Stock futures inch lower following winning day for Wall Street: Live updates
  3. August decline pushes Haidar macro fund losses to 48%
  4. Jamie Dimon says it’s a ‘huge mistake’ to think economy will boom with so many risks out there
  5. Bitcoin briefly dips under $25,000 ahead of fresh inflation data this week

Search


Categories