Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Nine Investment Advisers Facing Charges for Marketing Rule Violations

September 12, 2023 : Permanent Link

(HedgeCo.Net) The Securities and Exchange Commission has filed charges against nine registered investment advisers for advertising hypothetical performance to the general public on their websites without adopting and/or implementing policies and procedures required by the Marketing Rule. All nine firms have agreed to settle the SEC’s charges and to pay $850,000 in combined penalties.

The firms are:

  • Banorte Asset Management Inc.
  • BTS Asset Management Inc.
  • Elm Partners Management LLC
  • Hansen and Associates Financial Group Inc
  • Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC
  • Macroclimate LLC
  • McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC
  • MRA Advisory Group
  • Trowbridge Capital Partners LLC

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Nine Investment Advisers Facing Charges for Marketing Rule Violations
  2. Stock futures inch lower following winning day for Wall Street: Live updates
  3. August decline pushes Haidar macro fund losses to 48%
  4. Jamie Dimon says it’s a ‘huge mistake’ to think economy will boom with so many risks out there
  5. Bitcoin briefly dips under $25,000 ahead of fresh inflation data this week

Search


Categories