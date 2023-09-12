(HedgeCo.Net) The Securities and Exchange Commission has filed charges against nine registered investment advisers for advertising hypothetical performance to the general public on their websites without adopting and/or implementing policies and procedures required by the Marketing Rule. All nine firms have agreed to settle the SEC’s charges and to pay $850,000 in combined penalties.

The firms are:

Banorte Asset Management Inc.

BTS Asset Management Inc.

Elm Partners Management LLC

Hansen and Associates Financial Group Inc

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Macroclimate LLC

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC

MRA Advisory Group

Trowbridge Capital Partners LLC

