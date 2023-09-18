Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures are little changed as Wall Street awaits Fed meeting: Live updates

September 18, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. stock futures inched up Sunday night as investors look toward the Federal Reserve’s next policy decision. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 32 points, or 0.1%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures also ticked up 0.1%. The broad market index and the Nasdaq both ended the previous trading week in the red, marking their second straight week of losses. The Dow managed to end the week 0.1% higher. 

