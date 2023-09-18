(Opalesque) In the week ending September 15th 2023, HFR reported that hedge funds posted mixed strategy performance in the volatile month of August as inflationary pressures remained persistent, interest rates increased, and equities declined. The HFRI Fund Weighted Composite Index (FWC) fell -0.5 percent for the month, as gains in Event Driven and Relative Value Arbitrage strategies were offset by declines in Equity Hedge and Macro.

