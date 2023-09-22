(CNBC) Stock futures were flat in overnight trading Thursday as the market is poised to end the week with steep losses. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were also flat. The overnight action followed a three-day losing streak for all three stock averages as investors reacted to a signal from the Federal Reserve that it intended to keep interest rates higher for longer. These lofty levels could put pressure on risk assets like equities.

