(CNBC) Stock futures were flat in overnight trading Thursday as the market is poised to end the week with steep losses. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were also flat. The overnight action followed a three-day losing streak for all three stock averages as investors reacted to a signal from the Federal Reserve that it intended to keep interest rates higher for longer. These lofty levels could put pressure on risk assets like equities.
Stock futures are flat as the market heads for big weekly losses: Live updates
