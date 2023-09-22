Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures are flat as the market heads for big weekly losses: Live updates

September 22, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures were flat in overnight trading Thursday as the market is poised to end the week with steep losses. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were also flat. The overnight action followed a three-day losing streak for all three stock averages as investors reacted to a signal from the Federal Reserve that it intended to keep interest rates higher for longer. These lofty levels could put pressure on risk assets like equities.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Cracks Alleged Ponzi Scheme Generating over $15m from over 450 investors
  2. Millennium alumnus plans $3bn multi-strat hedge fund
  3. Stock futures are flat as the market heads for big weekly losses: Live updates
  4. Cisco makes largest ever acquisition, buying cybersecurity company Splunk for $28 billion in cash
  5. JPMorgan legal fees in Jeffrey Epstein sex traffic cases near $14 million, former exec reveals

Search


Categories