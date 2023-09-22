Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Cisco makes largest ever acquisition, buying cybersecurity company Splunk for $28 billion in cash

September 22, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC)Cisco is acquiring cybersecurity software company Splunk for $157 per share in a cash deal worth about $28 billion, the company said Thursday, in its largest acquisition ever. Splunk shares ended Thursday up 21%, while Cisco shares closed down 4%. Splunk’s technology helps businesses monitor and analyze their data to minimize the risk of hacks and resolve technical issues faster. Cisco has long been the world’s largest maker of computer networking equipment and has been bolstering its cybersecurity business to meet customer demands and fuel growth.

