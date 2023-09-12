Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Jamie Dimon says it’s a ‘huge mistake’ to think economy will boom with so many risks out there

September 12, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says the U.S. economy is doing well, but it would be a “huge mistake” to believe that it will last for years. Healthy consumer balance sheets and rising wages are supporting the economy for now, but there are risks ahead, said Dimon, who was speaking at a financial conference in New York. Topping his concerns include central banks reining in liquidity programs via “quantitative tightening,” the Ukraine war, and governments around the world “spending like drunken sailors,” the executive said.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Nine Investment Advisers Facing Charges for Marketing Rule Violations
  2. Stock futures inch lower following winning day for Wall Street: Live updates
  3. August decline pushes Haidar macro fund losses to 48%
  4. Jamie Dimon says it’s a ‘huge mistake’ to think economy will boom with so many risks out there
  5. Bitcoin briefly dips under $25,000 ahead of fresh inflation data this week

Search


Categories