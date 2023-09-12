(CNBC) JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says the U.S. economy is doing well, but it would be a “huge mistake” to believe that it will last for years. Healthy consumer balance sheets and rising wages are supporting the economy for now, but there are risks ahead, said Dimon, who was speaking at a financial conference in New York. Topping his concerns include central banks reining in liquidity programs via “quantitative tightening,” the Ukraine war, and governments around the world “spending like drunken sailors,” the executive said.

To read this article: