(CNBC) The cryptocurrency market fell to start the week as traders turned their focus to new inflation data and digested the latest in the SEC’s legal battle with Ripple. Bitcoin fell more than 2.8% to trade at $25,004.45, according to Coin Metrics. Ether, whose moves follow those of bitcoin as a “blue chip” crypto asset rather than another altcoin, was last trading lower by about 4% at $1,540.10.

To read this article: