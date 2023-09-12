Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Bitcoin briefly dips under $25,000 ahead of fresh inflation data this week

September 12, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The cryptocurrency market fell to start the week as traders turned their focus to new inflation data and digested the latest in the SEC’s legal battle with Ripple. Bitcoin fell more than 2.8% to trade at $25,004.45, according to Coin Metrics. Ether, whose moves follow those of bitcoin as a “blue chip” crypto asset rather than another altcoin, was last trading lower by about 4% at $1,540.10.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Nine Investment Advisers Facing Charges for Marketing Rule Violations
  2. Stock futures inch lower following winning day for Wall Street: Live updates
  3. August decline pushes Haidar macro fund losses to 48%
  4. Jamie Dimon says it’s a ‘huge mistake’ to think economy will boom with so many risks out there
  5. Bitcoin briefly dips under $25,000 ahead of fresh inflation data this week

Search


Categories