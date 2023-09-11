Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

ESG bond market closes in on $1tn total issuance in 2023

September 11, 2023 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) Green, social, sustainable, and sustainability-linked bond (GSSSB) issuance has continued to climb throughout 2023, with total issuance on track to reach between $900bn and $1trn by the end of the year, said a study. That is according to new data this week from S&P Global Ratings, which shows that despite stagnating global bond issuance, the proportion of GSSSBs in the market continues to grow, with issuance forecast to rise by between five and 17 percent year-on-year.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Charges Privately Held Monolith Resources for Using Separation Agreements that Violated Whistleblower Protection Rules
  2. Stock futures are little changed ahead of key inflation data: Live updates
  3. Shares of Alibaba tumble over 3% after outgoing CEO unexpectedly quits cloud business
  4. Event driven strategies gain, lead HFRI in August as equities fall
  5. Instacart aiming for valuation of $8.6 billion to $9.3 billion in IPO, reports say

Search


Categories