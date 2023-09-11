(Opalesque) Green, social, sustainable, and sustainability-linked bond (GSSSB) issuance has continued to climb throughout 2023, with total issuance on track to reach between $900bn and $1trn by the end of the year, said a study. That is according to new data this week from S&P Global Ratings, which shows that despite stagnating global bond issuance, the proportion of GSSSBs in the market continues to grow, with issuance forecast to rise by between five and 17 percent year-on-year.

