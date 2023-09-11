Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Alternative assets manager GLASfunds buys Fund Formation Group

September 11, 2023 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) GLASfunds, a turnkey alternative investment platform, and alternative asset management firm has purchased Texas-based funds platform Fund Formation Group. Founded in 2009, GLASfunds is a tech-enabled platform providing investors with secure and streamlined digital access to institutional-quality alternative investment opportunities and asset management oversight.

