Volkswagen targets $70.1 billion to $75.1 billion valuation in planned Porsche IPO

September 19, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Volkswagen is targeting a valuation of up to 75 billion euros ($75.1 billion) for luxury sportscar maker Porsche, it said on Sunday, in what will be Germany’s second-largest initial public offering (IPO) in history. Volkswagen will price preferred shares in the flotation of Porsche at 76.50 euros to 82.50 euros per share, the carmaker said, translating into a valuation of 70 billion to 75 billion euros.

