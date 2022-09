(CNBC) It’s been a strenuous year for the crypto business. After hitting a high of more than $68,000 in November 2021, bitcoin has plunged to hover around $20,000.But for long-term ETF investors, some experts advise to take crypto’s comedown in stride. “If you’re going to do this right, then what’s been happening in the past nine months is totally irrelevant.”

To read this article: